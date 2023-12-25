Eastern Bank Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $185.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $186.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

