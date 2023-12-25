Eastern Bank Reduces Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after purchasing an additional 679,218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,973 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,113,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 122,525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000.

BATS:NUSC opened at $39.11 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

