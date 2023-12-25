Eastern Bank Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $18,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $785,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $79.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.79%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

