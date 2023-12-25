Eastern Bank Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,611 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eastern Bank owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.33 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

