Eastern Bank Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eastern Bank raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1,910.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,916 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EMR opened at $96.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

