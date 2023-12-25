Eastern Bank Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $598.75 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $585.18 and its 200-day moving average is $541.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.