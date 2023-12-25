Eastern Bank Has $21.09 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

BLK opened at $802.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $701.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $694.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

