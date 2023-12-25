Eastern Bank Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $532,100,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in CDW by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in CDW by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,748,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CDW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after buying an additional 110,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $15,225,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $226.63 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $226.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.74 and a 200-day moving average of $201.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

