Eastern Bank Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,400 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.31. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.