Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.39 and a 200 day moving average of $193.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

