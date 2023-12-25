Eastern Bank Decreases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $471.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.80 and a 200 day moving average of $430.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.