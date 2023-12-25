Eastern Bank Buys New Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 229,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

