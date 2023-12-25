Eastern Bank Buys 12,814 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Eastern Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,540,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eastern Bank owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 149,568 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 549.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 717,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 314,234 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 493,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 391,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0653 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

