Eastern Bank Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $194.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.52 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.