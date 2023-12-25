Eastern Bank Acquires 6,452 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,420,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.20 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

