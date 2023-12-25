Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Easterly Government Properties

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

