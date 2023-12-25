e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) vs. Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) Financial Comparison

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) and Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Safety Shot shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Safety Shot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 9 1 2.92 Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty and Safety Shot, as provided by MarketBeat.

e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $132.42, suggesting a potential downside of 7.94%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Safety Shot.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Safety Shot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 15.88% 29.82% 20.82% Safety Shot -367.77% -328.32% -170.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Safety Shot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $765.74 million 10.37 $61.53 million $2.14 67.21 Safety Shot $4.88 million 33.23 -$15.22 million ($0.71) -5.73

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than e.l.f. Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Safety Shot on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

