Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %

DPZ opened at $409.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $415.81.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.93.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

