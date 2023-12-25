Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after acquiring an additional 432,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,949,000 after acquiring an additional 374,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $46.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.