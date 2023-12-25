DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.72.

DLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.05 million. DLocal had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DLocal by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

