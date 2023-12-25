Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

DFS opened at $110.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.90.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

