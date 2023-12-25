DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Raised to $10.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 306,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 465,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 115,423 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 52,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

