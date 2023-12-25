Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $18.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.4 %

CCL stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -157.75 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,684,000 after buying an additional 565,439 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.