Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $41.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

