Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of DH opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,087,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,964,000 after buying an additional 177,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after buying an additional 254,726 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,967,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after buying an additional 1,381,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,896,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,866,000 after buying an additional 76,043 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.