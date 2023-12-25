David M. Knott, Jr. Sells 390,241 Shares of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Stock

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report) major shareholder David M. Knott, Jr. sold 390,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $10,536,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Midwest Holding Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. Midwest had a positive return on equity of 44.85% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Midwest by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Midwest during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Midwest during the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Midwest during the 2nd quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Midwest by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset/liability management services.

