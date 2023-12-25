DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 8,896 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $63,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CB opened at $220.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

