DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 14,687 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

