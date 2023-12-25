DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $187.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.11 and its 200-day moving average is $191.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

