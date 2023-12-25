Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 141.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,042 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after buying an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.