Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $19,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $297,900,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $161.84 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.99.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,718 shares of company stock worth $2,472,931 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

