CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

CVS opened at $78.76 on Friday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.