Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $10.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cutera to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.80.
View Our Latest Research Report on CUTR
Cutera Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cutera by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cutera by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cutera
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.