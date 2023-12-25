CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.50.

Shares of CRWD opened at $255.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.15. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $261.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,260.50, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at $272,370,917.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

