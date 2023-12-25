CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $2,330,153.70 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.7 %

CRWD opened at $255.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,260.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

