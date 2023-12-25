Critical Review: The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) and Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of The Sage Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Intellicheck shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellicheck and The Sage Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $15.97 million 2.34 -$3.85 million ($0.17) -11.35 The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A $0.17 84.51

Profitability

The Sage Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Sage Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Intellicheck and The Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -18.04% -18.06% -14.19% The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intellicheck and The Sage Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Sage Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intellicheck currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.07%. Given Intellicheck’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than The Sage Group.

Summary

The Sage Group beats Intellicheck on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal, an Intellicheck-branded identity validation application that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that offers document validation, retail POS integration, additional data for analytics and analysis, and online validation, and other features; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services. The company also provides Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud that provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

