Critical Comparison: Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lemonade and Allstate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 3 0 0 1.50 Allstate 1 4 9 1 2.67

Lemonade presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential downside of 26.01%. Allstate has a consensus price target of $136.93, indicating a potential downside of 0.34%. Given Allstate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allstate is more favorable than Lemonade.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lemonade has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allstate has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

54.6% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Lemonade shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Allstate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -64.12% -32.41% -15.67% Allstate -3.51% -10.95% -1.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lemonade and Allstate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $402.70 million 2.97 -$297.80 million ($3.73) -4.59 Allstate $55.91 billion 0.64 -$1.31 billion ($7.93) -17.33

Lemonade has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allstate. Allstate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lemonade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allstate beats Lemonade on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection plans and related technical support for mobile phones, consumer electronics, furniture, and appliances; finance and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel, and paint and fabric protection; towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; device and mobile data collection services; data and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information; and identity protection services. This segment offers its products under various brands, including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside, Arity, Avail, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products; stop-loss and fully insured group health products to employers; and short-term medical and medicare supplement insurance to individuals. The Run-off Property-Liability segment offers property and casualty insurance. It sells its products through agents, independent agents, call centers, retailers, voluntary benefits brokers, strategic partners, financial specialists, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

