Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$9.32 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.73 and a 52 week high of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.21.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.5863874 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In related news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,600.00. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,997.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,065 shares of company stock worth $397,686. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

