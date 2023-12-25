Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $671.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $681.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $592.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

