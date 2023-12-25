Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) to Issue Special Dividend of $15.00 on January 12th

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 15.00 per share by the retailer on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $17.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $671.60 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $592.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $297.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

