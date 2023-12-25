Corundum Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $408.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $410.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

