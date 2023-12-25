Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Copa were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Copa by 38.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,286,000 after acquiring an additional 207,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.

CPA opened at $105.97 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

