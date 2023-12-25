Contrasting Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE) & Its Rivals

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) is one of 913 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Spyre Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Spyre Therapeutics has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spyre Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spyre Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spyre Therapeutics $1.05 million -$83.82 million -0.24 Spyre Therapeutics Competitors $9.85 billion $216.07 million -2.92

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spyre Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spyre Therapeutics. Spyre Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

39.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Spyre Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spyre Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spyre Therapeutics -22,195.36% -132.05% -146.87% Spyre Therapeutics Competitors -2,113.89% -283.98% -32.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spyre Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spyre Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Spyre Therapeutics Competitors 4882 15679 37578 736 2.58

Spyre Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.37%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 82.08%. Given Spyre Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Spyre Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Spyre Therapeutics peers beat Spyre Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2023. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

