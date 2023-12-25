Contrasting OneMedNet (ONMD) and Its Peers

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare OneMedNet to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OneMedNet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A OneMedNet Competitors 33 610 1048 30 2.62

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given OneMedNet’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneMedNet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMedNet’s rivals have a beta of 5.79, suggesting that their average share price is 479% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.3% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneMedNet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% OneMedNet Competitors -344.16% -23.05% -14.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneMedNet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $1.83 million $340,000.00 -5.37 OneMedNet Competitors $1.49 billion $58.71 million 7.48

OneMedNet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OneMedNet rivals beat OneMedNet on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation develops technology that focuses on accessing and sharing health data. It offers BEAM Medical Image Exchange & Management Suite, a solution that manages, exchanges, and shares medical images with patients, care providers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota with a development office in Vancouver, Canada.

