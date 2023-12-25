ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Down 28.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 351,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

