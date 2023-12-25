ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Down 28.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $535,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $13.02.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ContraFect
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.