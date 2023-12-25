Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.49 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $523.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Communications
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Social Media
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.