Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.49 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $523.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,004 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.