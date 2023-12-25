Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.95 million, a PE ratio of 350.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
