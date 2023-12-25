Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.95 million, a PE ratio of 350.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $2,334,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $2,069,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.