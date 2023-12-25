Comparing AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) & CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI)

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of CXApp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 89.1% of CXApp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of AvePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CXApp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CXApp 0 0 1 0 3.00 AvePoint 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CXApp and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AvePoint has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.07%. Given AvePoint’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than CXApp.

Profitability

This table compares CXApp and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CXApp N/A 26.84% 20.93% AvePoint -14.85% -17.73% -9.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CXApp and AvePoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CXApp -$2.45 million -8.42 $8.35 million N/A N/A AvePoint $232.34 million 6.59 -$38.69 million ($0.21) -39.71

CXApp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvePoint.

Summary

CXApp beats AvePoint on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

