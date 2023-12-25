Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lessened by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.