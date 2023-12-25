Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases 199 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Walmart were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 159,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $24,772,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,940,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,764,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock worth $544,456,070. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $156.65 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

